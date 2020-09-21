WICKLIFFE — George E. Lane, 79, of Wickliffe, passed away at 7:54 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence.
George was a retired operator for Westvaco and a member of the Paper Workers Union #680 in Wickliffe. He served as Mayor for the city of Wickliffe from 2014-2018 and during his tenure he was proud to see the re-opening of the local paper mill. He was a former Wickliffe City Councilman, a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church.
George’s love of baseball came at a young age from playing in many leagues in the Ballard County area. This love culminated into a full scholarship to Murray State University where he was a pitcher for the MSU baseball team. He was a proud member of Axe Lake where he spent years hunting and fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
George is survived by his wife, Lynn Williams Lane of Wickliffe and two sons, Michael Lane (Rebecca) of Wickliffe and Pat Lane (Marie) of Sanford, Florida. He leaves behind a sister, Martha Ann McNerney (Tom) of Fleming Island, Florida, and two grandsons, Alex Lane of Paducah and Jake Lane of Wickliffe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Shelton Lane and Bernice Carolyn Lane.
Funeral services for George Lane will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Rev. Butch Latta officiating and burial in Wickliffe Cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Lane will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ft. Jefferson Memorial Cross Fund, 970 Jones Rd, LaCenter, KY, 42056 or Wickliffe First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Wickliffe, KY, 42087.
