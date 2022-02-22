GOLCONDA, Ill. — George Dugan, 78, of rural Golconda, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022, at home.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1943, in Berkley, California, to George Charles and Rose Irene (Claxton) Dugan. George was married to Leah on July 10, 1976, she survives. George went to Murray State University on a baseball scholarship. After graduation he was drafted by the California Angels. He was a retired teacher and coach at Pope County Community High School. He enjoyed bass fishing, duck hunting, and quail hunting with his dog Lady. George loved his grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leah Dugan; two sons, Casey (Cori) Dugan of Denver, Colorado, Gordon (Jessica) Dugan of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren, Gage, Taylor, Griffin, Gatlin, Coen, and Emma; sister, Kay Hanna; sister-in-law, Sue Dugan; host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Earl Nugent; infant brother, Billy Dugan; sister, Betty (Cecil) Roper; brother, Bob Dugan; and brother-in-law, Xon Hanna.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to MSU Baseball, Murray State Athletic Dept., C/O Taylor Mudd, Murray, KY 42071.
