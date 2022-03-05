SALEM — George “Bill” Parketon, 86, of Salem passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus over the last several years. He was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Marion. He enjoyed watching sports and reading. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving is his four children, Jeannette Parker, William Parketon, Daniel Parketon, and Janet Sowash; one sister, Mary Lou Madrigal; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Laura Parketon; two children, Tony Parketon and Darlene Voyles; and former spouse, Sandra Kimsey
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
