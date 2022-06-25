George “Bill” Hunter, 66, of Paducah, passed away at 8:17 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 1, 1956, in Mayfield, to the late George William Hunter, Sr. and Frances Burge Hunter. Bill was a retired sheet metal worker and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #110 in Louisville. He attended Calvary Apostolic Church.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jetty Beasley Hunter; daughter, Heather Smith and husband, Ryan, of Grafton, Wisconsin; sons, Shane William Hunter and wife, Lara, of Paducah, Brien Stokes of Springfield, Missouri, and Ron “Rod” Stokes and wife, Regina, of Adrian, Michigan; sister, Evelyn Ann Lane and husband, Donald, of Benton; brothers, Jeff Hunter and wife, Diane, of Benton, and Stoney Hunter and wife, Tammy, of Benton; nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Rick Schellhardt officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.