FANCY FARM — George Albert Hackel, 82, of Fancy Farm, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Mayfield.
A lifelong Catholic and retired railroad worker, George was more well-known as the retired owner and master brick mason of Hackel Masonry of Fancy Farm, providing masonry work for many of the finest homes in and around Mayfield, Graves County, and western Kentucky.
Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, George met and married his wife of 48 years after she served as his nurse while recovering from a boating accident. At the same time, he became interested in the masonry trade while watching a building being bricked outside his hospital window. The boating accident served as a moment that would change the direction of his life and career. Five children would come from the union, and a successful masonry business built in Louisville before the family’s 1977 move to his wife’s hometown area of Fancy Farm. Many people of the area know Mr. Hackel for his skilled masonry work, his dry, witty sense of humor, or the years spent leading his family in cutting all the meat for the annual Fancy Farm picnic.
George is survived by three sons, Doug (Heyde) Hackel of Mayfield, Mark (Bonita) Hackel of Mayfield, and Brian (late Sandra) Hackel of Mayfield; two daughters, Leah (Brent) McKinney of Paducah, and Lara (Roy) Henley of Mayfield; 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hackel was preceded in death by parents Edward & Anna Mae (Reeder) Hackel of Louisville; brothers Donnie & Eddie Hackel of Louisville; wife, Mary Louise (Blincoe) Hackel of Fancy Farm; and daughter-in-law, Sandra (Yarborough) Hackel of Mayfield.
The private scattering of ashes with memorial and life celebration will be held at the Hackel Family Cemetery at a later date.
