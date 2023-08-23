Genevieve Catherine Wilson, 93, of Paducah, died at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Genevieve was born in Doniphan, Missouri, on Oct. 31, 1929, to Onie Lee Wilson and Essie Mable Hurt Wilson. She grew up attending a Baptist church until she married and then began attending Folsomdale Church of Christ.

To send flowers to the family of Genevieve Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 24
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 24, 2023
1:30PM-2:30PM
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
-
Folsomdale, KY -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Aug 24
Visitation
Thursday, August 24, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home
-
Paducah, KY 42001
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In