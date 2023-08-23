Genevieve Catherine Wilson, 93, of Paducah, died at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Genevieve was born in Doniphan, Missouri, on Oct. 31, 1929, to Onie Lee Wilson and Essie Mable Hurt Wilson. She grew up attending a Baptist church until she married and then began attending Folsomdale Church of Christ.
Genevieve enjoyed playing the piano and listening to music, but her greatest joy came from cooking and feeding those she cared for. Every day, she cooked three full meals to feed her family and any farmhands that were working. Though everything she made was delicious, and made all from her memory with no written recipe, her fried chicken, mashed potatoes and chocolate pie were her family’s favorites.
Genevieve is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Wilson of Boaz, Loretta Wilson of Paducah, Rebecca Fortson (Jeff) of Paducah; two sons, Timothy Joe Wilson of Boaz, Matthew Ben Wilson (Yolainy) of Apollo Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, Shannon Hawkins, Rebecca Wilson, Christina Grief, Alexia Williams (Jerod), Nathan Wilson, Mariah Boyd (Jacob), Jolene Wilson, Jeremiah Wilson; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ben Wilson; two brothers, John Washington Wilson, Vernon Lee Wilson; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Doug Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
To send flowers to the family of Genevieve Wilson, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.