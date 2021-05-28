MAYFIELD — Geneva “Sue” Hamlin, 92, of Mayfield, died at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Northside Church of Christ.
Mrs. Hamlin is survived by two sons, Pat Hamlin and Keith Hamlin, both of Mayfield; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hamlin; a granddaughter; four sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were Lee Boyd and Annie Canter Brooks.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Chris Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in New Concord Cemetery.
Friends may call after 5 p.m Friday, May 28, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial donations can be made to Northside Church of Christ, 711 Housman St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
