HARDIN — Gene Thompson, 85, of Hardin, died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his residence.
Gene was born on Oct. 10, 1935 in Marshall County to the late Phillip and Charlene Lovett Thompson. Gene was a United States Army veteran and worked as a laborer for the Local Union #1214. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the University of Kentucky and Marshall County basketball, and the Detroit Tigers baseball. He was a member of Hardin Baptist Church. More than anything else, Gene loved his family, especially all of his grandchildren.
Gene is survived by two sons, Ron Thompson (Dawn Hale) and Mat Thompson (Tiffany Frizzell), both of Olive; three grandchildren, Lauren Brown (Shaun), Travis Thompson (Katie) and Aaron Thompson; and his girlfriend of 29 years, Betty Henson.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley York Thompson; his infant daughter, Gena Renae Thompson; his brother, Gerald Thompson; and his parents.
Visitation will be held 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr in Benton.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Ricky Cunningham and Trad York will be officiating with burial to follow at Horn Cemetery.
