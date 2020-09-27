ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Gene Page Fairchild, 97, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at home with his loving wife, Donna Jean Fairchild, and his devoted son, Mark Fairchild, at his side.
Gene was born in 1923 in Paducah, Kentucky, and was raised in Murray, Kentucky, by his mother, Nettie Fairchild Klapp, and his father, Norman Klapp.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Klapp.Gene had a 45-year career with the National Cash Register Company, living with his family in Lone Oak, Kentucky, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, St. Louis, Missouri, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Omaha, Nebraska.
He retired to Florida in 1988, where he was an active volunteer in his community as a Deacon and Bible study teacher at Anastasia Baptist Church, where he was a long time member. Gene was an avid golfer. Among his golf highlights is when he hit a hole-in-one in 1995. He was a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Gene adored his family and was a loving and involved father for his children, Stephen (JoAnne), Connie, Mark, and Matthew (Maria), who are forever grateful for the love and guidance he bestowed on them; and a doting grandfather to Luca and Samuel Torretta, JP Fairchild, and Maxwell and Harrison Fairchild.
Gene was a friend and mentor to countless young people he and Donna knew during their 72 years of marriage. As one younger friend said, “Anytime your dad spoke, I held onto every word because I knew that words of wisdom or wit (or a combination) would always be on his lips. He was always more than willing to sit and talk (or listen), and in almost every conversation, he wove in the Lord. Nuggets of truth, I will cherish forever.”
Gene drew great strength from his faith. Gene’s was a life well-lived, always leading with a kind heart and an easy smile. He touched the lives of so many people. As one friend said of Gene’s passing, “He finished the human race in first place.”A memorial service will be held on a future date.
A gift in remembrance of Gene Fairchild’s can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Johns County, 17 St. Johns Medical Park Dr., St. Augustine, FL 32086. Donations can be made online at https://www.bbbsstjohns.org/keep-kids-connected.html.
