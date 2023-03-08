Gene Luigs, 83, of Paducah, died 3:35 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Metropolis Health & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Survivors include one daughter, Cheryl Luigs, Paducah; one son, Brad Luigs, Smithfield, Virginia; one brother, Al Luigs, Paris, TN; two sisters, Margie Belcher, Louisville and Judy Martin, Elizabethtown; and one grandson; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his wife El Reba Melott Luigs; parents, George Luigs and Alberta Toon Luigs; and one brother.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Todd Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Massac Cemetery in McCracken County.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY Chapter Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
