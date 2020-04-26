JONESBORO, Ark. — Gene Albert Love, 93, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home.
He was a charter member of the Southwest Church of Christ. He served in the Merchant Marines Coast Guard during World War II. He owned and operated Love’s Sewing Center for almost 50 years.
Mr. Love is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Hinson and Becky Creecy, both of Jonesboro; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sue Wyatt Love. His parents were Hardy and Aliene Love.
A graveside service was held at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Jimmy Adcox officiating under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
