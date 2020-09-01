Gene E. Phillips, 77, of Paducah, formerly of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at 9:16 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Linwood Mathis officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Sterling Cemetery.
Gene retired from Electric Energy Inc, attended Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ, graduated from Brookport High School in the class of 1960, and served his country in the United States Army.
Gene is survived by his children, Debbie Krall and husband Emmett of Paducah, and Dwayne Phillips and wife Brandi of Billings, Montana; grandchildren, Emily Krall, Owen Krall, Eli Phillips, Sam Phillips, Zach Phillips; sister, Carol Neely; brother, David Phillips; several nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Dorothy June (Adams) Phillips.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
