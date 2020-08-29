MORGANTOWN — Gene Butters, 90, of Morgantown, formerly of Princeton, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home.
He was a former employee of Albuquerque National Bank in New Mexico, and former president of First Bank & Trust in Princeton and Morgantown Bank & Trust in Morgantown, where he retired. He served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Dutton of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Suzanne Fraliex of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Jeffrey Butters of Lebanon, Tennessee; two sisters, Lois Kelly of Tampa, Florida, and Geraldine Green of North Vernon, Indiana; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by and two sisters. His parents were Ira Augustus Butters and Emma Johnson Butters.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronnie Sivells officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Indiana, with Pastor Don Green officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Butters’ memory may be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614-2256.
