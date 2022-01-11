LEDBETTER — Geanene Anderson, 78, of Ledbetter, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehab.
She was a published poet and was a member of Oceanside Lutheran Church in Oceanside, New York.
She is survived by three sons, Patrick Anderson, Timothy Anderson, and Jason Anderson; four siblings, Yvonne Kraemer, Marie Springer, Wayne Cote, and Chrissy Eithier; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbie Anderson; one daughter, Danielle Anderson; her parents, Harold and Alva Knudson; and one brother.
She will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.