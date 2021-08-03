WINGO — Gayle Britt, 67, of Wingo, died at 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Britt was a member of Enon Baptist Church and retired after 35 years in the medical billing profession.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Norman Britt of Wingo; two daughters, Amanda Madding of Mayfield and Sarah Hutson of Wingo; two sisters, Shirley Dunaway and Donna Jackson, both of Wingo; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother. His parents were William Elbert and Nancy Carolyn McNeely Britt.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with the Revs. Ike Murphey and David Hitchcock officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
