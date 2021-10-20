Gayla Cost (Watkins) Rottgering, 68, of Paducah, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Gayla was born Friday, Jan. 30, 1953, in Paducah. She was the daughter of the late Grover “Carlton” Watkins and the late Anne Mai (Cost) Watkins.
Gayla was a loving daughter, sister, mother, GG, and friend. She loved life, people, had a million friends but most importantly loved Jesus. Gayla was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Gayla is survived by one daughter, Nikki Orazine; one son, Rickey Lynn Cooper; two grandchildren, Tre’ Cooper and Destiny Orazine; two sisters, Connie Waldridge and Annette Burkhart, and husband, Dale; one brother, Gary Watkins and wife, Leslie; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
Gayla was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Service for Gayla Cost (Watkins) Rottgering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with her brother Gary Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at the Maplelawn Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation https://cookevilleregionalchar
ity.org in Gayla’s name.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.