Garyth “Gary” Lynn Thompson, 71, of Cadiz, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz.
Born July 25, 1950, in Kuttawa, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James Clarence “Curley” Thompson and Ruby Lavern Thorp Thompson.
He was a graduate of Lyon County High School and Murray State University, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Student Government.
His varied careers included working as an auditor for the Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts, Frankfort, Kentucky, serving as Financial Analyst for ITT Grinnell in Princeton, Kentucky, owning and operating Thompson’s Market in Lamasco, Kentucky, and serving as Health Services Coordinator for the Pennyrile Area Development District, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He retired as district manager of the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet in Hopkinsville, serving 11 counties in the Pennyrile.
He was twice appointed as a Kentucky Colonel, was a charter member of the Col. Stephen Trigg chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and was a member of Cadiz Masonic Lodge #121. He was a member of Cadiz Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon and also as church pianist and organist for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Sivills Thompson, two sons, Garyth Shawn Thompson, Eddyville, KY, and Jared James Thompson (Tanna), Mayfield; daughter, Paige Thompson Callaway (Cody), Junction City, Kansas; and brother, Stassen Thompson (Sherry) of Seneca, South Carolina. He is also survived by a niece, Taryn Thompson Kuebelbeck (Jason), Plymouth, Minnesota; three nephews, Todd Thompson (Hannah), Scott’s Valley, California, Scott Sivills, Jr. (Catherine), Paducah, Chad Sivills (Kim), Hopkinsville; a step-nephew, Shea Walker (Andrea), Hopkinsville, and five grandchildren, Seth Clark, Joseph Callaway, Hunter Thompson, Raye Anne Jones, and Kaylee Jones.
Arrangements are being handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main Street, Cadiz, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral service hour of 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, with the Justin Carter and Dean Ray officiating. Burial will follow in Lamasco Baptist Church Cemetery in Lamasco.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lamasco Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Marty Hays, 291 My Refuge Rd., Eddyville, KY 42038, or to Cadiz Baptist Church, P.O. Box 606, Cadiz, KY 42211.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.