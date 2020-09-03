CHICAGO — Gary Steven “Gee Flex” White, 59, of Chicago, formerly of Paducah, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Audrey Fowler-White of Alsip; four children, Terrence White of Nashville, Tennessee, Alexis Duhon of Houston, Texas, and Victoria White and Jherica White, both of Alexandria, Louisiana; three sisters, Denise White and Linda White, both of Paducah, and Janice Siples of Rocky Mountain, North Carolina; a brother, Mark White of Louisville; and several grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Sonny” White and Ruby White Petty; and two brothers.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will be at a later date in Maplelawn Park cemetery.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
