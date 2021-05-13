Gary Wayne Elrod, 68, of Future City, drew his final breath and went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born on August 11, 1952, to the late Leonard Elrod and Betty Elrod.
Gary graduated from Heath High School in 1970. There he loved playing varsity baseball and varsity basketball. Later in life, he would claim to his children and grandchildren that he was never called for a traveling violation as the point guard. He earned a Bachelor of Science at Murray State University with degrees in Chemistry and Biology and later studied Pharmacy at the University of Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
He enjoyed refereeing high school basketball and especially had many good times with the people he befriended while umpiring softball at Stuart Nelson Park. He was labeled as a UK basketball fanatic. Everyone knew the world stopped at game time and we were all usually hoarse when it was over. He enjoyed discussing the details of the game online afterward with his friends he met through the catspaws.
Gary loved the Lord and was especially good at sharing the love of the Lord through basketball. This endeavor started at First Baptist Church of Paducah as a referee of the Upward basketball program with testimony and devotion during halftime. “Brother Gary,” as the youth would call him, went on to spread the Good News at Tuesday night basketball at McKendree United Methodist Church with that he called his “mini-sermons.”
From that point, Gary returned to school to finish his Master of Divinity from Memphis Theological Seminary. He spent the next decade preaching at local churches in the area. After retiring, Bro. Gary went back to his first love, sharing the Good News through basketball at Twelve Oaks Baptist Church. His enthusiasm and love for the Lord was very contagious. Jeremiah 31:31 was his favorite Bible verse. He loved his family, his extended family, his friends, his community and was proud to be an American.
Gary is survived by his mother, Betty L. Elrod, of Kevil; his brother, Darrel Elrod, of Nashville, Tennessee; his children, Marcy and husband Brent Jordan, of Paducah, Madisen Elrod, of Paducah, Isaac Elrod, Zeke Elrod, and Kyla Elrod, all of West Paducah; his grandchildren, Brock and wife Lindsey Jordan, of West Paducah, Luke Jordan, Noah Jordan, Levi Jordan, and Drake Jordan, all of Paducah.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Elrod; maternal grandparents, Edward and Benita Hatler; paternal grandparents, Byron and Louise Elrod.
A memorial service will be held at McKendree United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, officiated by Roger Penn. Friends may visit the family from 10:15 a.m. until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River City Mission.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
