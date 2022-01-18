Gary Wayne Batts, 74, of Paducah, formerly of Wickliffe, passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Gary Batts was born March 26, 1947, in Cairo, Illinois to Hugh and Frances Batts of Wickliffe. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Shelly Batts, also of Wickliffe. Gary graduated from Ballard Memorial High School in 1965 and attended Murray State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969-1973. He was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base near Kansas City, Missouri. Later, Gary was employed in the Instrument Department at USEC for 22 years.
Although a hard-worker, Gary’s life was always about more than work. As a member of Spring Bayou Baptist Church, a Lions Club member since 1994, and a Paducah Ambassador since 1998, Gary continuously gave to his community. He was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel and served on the Paducah Republican Executive Board for 25 years.
God had a special love story for Gary--63 years in the making. Gary had a special sweetheart in his youth, but at 63 years of age, he had never married. Then, God brought Gary and his sweetheart Dollie Case back together after she had become widowed. Perhaps some thought Gary wasn’t brave enough to get married, but when he did, he proved his bravery in taking on a ready-made family of three children and seven grandchildren. Gary and Dollie were united in marriage Dec. 28, 2010.
Gary enjoyed listening to vintage country music, collecting sports memorabilia, studying history and genealogy, all of which gave him an unfair advantage while watching “Jeopardy!” with family. Gary was a generous man who believed in helping others less fortunate.
He will be so missed by his loving wife, Dollie Case Batts; three step-children, Spencer (Stella) Owens, J. Matthew (Celia) Owens, Christy (Scott) Suttles; and 10 grandchildren who called him Pops, Cole, Ayden, & Mallie Owens, Ethan & Jacob Miller, Jack Owens & Molly Poynter, Marshall, Joshua, & Liberty Suttles. Also, by his niece, Tracy (Brent) Sullivan and nephew, Greg (Lori) Batts whom he dearly loved.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Wes Morehead officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Gary Wayne Batts to Spring Bayou Church Children and Youth Fund 11205 Woodville Rd Kevil, KY 42053; or the Community Kitchen 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY 42001
