BENTON — Gary W. Thurman passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Anniston, Missouri, to his parents, Leanard and Marguerite Barnhill Thurman.
Gary was supervisor of social services for the state of Missouri and retired after 35 years of employment. He was a classic car enthusiast and an avid Cardinal baseball fan. Gary was a member of Anniston Christian Church. He was a wonderful husband and father and always thought of others before himself.
Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Paula Bell Thurman of Benton; a son, Gary W. Thurman II of Calvert City, KY; and a daughter, Julie Thurman of Benton.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janie Thurman; a sister, Joan Thurman; a brother, Pete Thurman and his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 after 11 a.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, with Gary W. Thurman II officiating.
Interment will follow at Anniston Cemetery in Anniston.
