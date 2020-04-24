Gary W. Blair, Jr., 45, of Paducah, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Gary was a member of the Calvary Apostolic Church. Gary was born on June 19, 1974, in Toledo, Ohio, to Gary Blair Sr. and Jewell Russell Blair. Gary was preceded in death by his mother.
Gary spent much of his childhood at the Roy C. Manchester Boy Scout Camp, where he learned to love the outdoors and picked up many life skills. Gary graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1994, West Kentucky Community & Technical College in 2005, and Murray State University in 2013. On November 25, 1995, Gary married his high school sweetheart, Catherine. God blessed Gary with three wonderful children whom he adored. Gary worked a number of jobs in the industrial field to provide for his family. In 2017, Gary received a double lung transplant, and he spent the last couple of years making the best of every day. Gary said it best in a poem he wrote as a child, “Remember that success means not refusing to quit. It means trying harder when you’re hardest hit…You can make it!”
Those left to treasure Gary’s life include beloved wife of 24 years, Catherine Thibault Blair of Paducah; father, Gary (Carolyn) Blair Sr. of Paducah; daughter, Cynthia Jewell Blair, son, Gary Blair III, and daughter, Jewell Laverne Blair all of Paducah; one brother, David Blair of Paducah; one sister, Melissa (J.C.) Curtis of Bardwell; several uncles, aunts , nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held with Brother Rick Schellhardt officiating and burial to follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. A mobile visitation will be available for all family and close friends at the conclusion of the service.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family, or light a candle.
