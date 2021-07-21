Gary Stephen Hamilton, 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born in Paducah, to the late Flavous Jewell and Norma (Ferguson) Hamilton. After graduating from Reidland High School he attended the University of Missouri Rolla, earning a degree in chemical engineering. He worked in industrial sales his entire career and retired in 2017. He was an avid golfer and was a huge of fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Ellen (Gardner) Hamilton; children, Jennifer Wilham (Doug), Stephanie Burres (Eric), and Kim Wilhoit (John); sister Melanie Pennington (Chuck); grandchildren Hannah and Caleb Wilham, Maya and Isaac Wilhoit, and Sidney Burres.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at 3 p.m. (EST) on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Watkins United Methodist Church, 9800 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. (EST) before the service and also on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. (EST) at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to Watkins United Methodist Church.
Arrangements under the direction of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village.
Please visit us online at www.archlheady
