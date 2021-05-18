Gary Samuel McMillin, 66, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was of the Christian faith. Born June 17, 1954, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Gary spent his entire life in the Paducah area.
Gary was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit, and his love for friends and family. He loved to make people laugh, and considered success to be measured by the number of friends one has. His idea of a good day was if he had made someone smile, or spent time with someone he cared about.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by the love of his life, Terri Newby McMillin. Two children: Kelli D. McMillin Rich of Paducah, and Brian McMillin of Augusta, Georgia. He is also survived by five grandchildren. Also, one stepdaughter, Aimee Patterson Hopkins of Decatur, Alabama, and two stepgrandchildren.
He began his long career as a furniture salesman when he was 19 years old. Following that he worked in the banking industry for a few years in his early years. He then spent 18 years as an account executive with WPSD-TV. Selling was his passion, and following his tenure with WPSD, he became a self-employed entrepreneur. He formed Choice Products, Inc. in the early-’90s, a marketing/manufacturing firm that developed, designed, and produced patented consumer products for the retail market. Choice Products developed several consumer items that became retail successes, such as the Wombat folding rake, the Trash Funnel Bag Holder, Accu-Rip Saw Guide, and the Dual-Flo Hose Nozzle. All of these products were sold through major retailers in the U.S. such as Lowe’s, Sears, Home Depot, and others. Also in Canada, and Europe. One of his proudest accomplishments was his affiliation with the J.U. Kevil Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. He worked closely with developmentally challenged adults to warehouse, package, and distribute his company’s products across the U.S. and Canada.
Gary appeared many times on the QVC Shopping Network in the U.S., and The Shopping Channel in Canada, as a guest spokesperson for his products, finding much success in that marketing venue. He was especially proud of one national TV campaign that was conducted by Sears in 1999, which involved the well-known TV spokesperson Bob Vila.
Gary was also involved in real estate development and management throughout most of his life. He was a partner in the development of West Park Village phase IV, and Briarwood Subdivision in Lone Oak. He also built several homes, was a licensed real estate broker for over 30 years, and was active in real estate sales for many years.
He joined with other community leaders in the mid-’70s to form the Lone Oak Optimist Club. He was named “Optimist of the Year” during that time. He was active in the local Special Olympics in the ’90s, and was involved in various capacities with the WPSD-TV Telethon of Stars for many years.
Gary was an avid golfer for over 40 years. Despite numerous health challenges, he loved to spend time with his “Paxton Park Family.”
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the Lions Club Telethon of Stars, c/o Independence Bank, PO Box 966, Paducah, KY, 42002-0966.
