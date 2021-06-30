HAZEL — Gary Overbey, 65, of Hazel, died at 10:50 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home.
He served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by a brother, Jimmy Overbey; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents were Lawrence Overbey and Betty Murphy Morris.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Scott’s Grove Cemetery. Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. Friday at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home in Murray.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
