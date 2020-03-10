Gary “Bimbo” McCoy, 69, of Paducah died on Tuesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired truck driver and member of Eastside Holiness Church.
Surviving is two daughters, Stephanie Shumaker of Paducah and Vanessa Gentry of Mayfield; two sons, Daniel McCoy of La 2. Center and Gary McCoy of Paducah; one brother, Doug McCoy; six sisters, Dorothy Vanway, Barbara McCormick, Nancy Patterson, Debbie Dudley, Kathy Langston, and Louise Moore; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rachel Spence. His parents were Nathan Albert McCoy and Grace Oma McCoy.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit the family from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.