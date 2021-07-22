Gary Lynn Stubblefield, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Gary was an active member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, taught Sunday School, and served as a Deacon at Twelfth Street Baptist Church. Gary was a 1961 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He retired as claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance Company. Gary’s hobbies included watching University of Kentucky basketball and football and enjoyed drinking milk shakes. He was a former member of the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Stubblefield; two sons, Brad (Leslie) Stubblefield, of Princeton and Andy (Amanda) Stubblefield, of Louisville; two grandchildren, Andrew Stubblefield and Amelia Rose Stubblefield; one brother, Larry Stubblefield, of Paducah.
Preceding in death was his parents, Vincent Stubblefield and Dorothy Wynn Stubblefield; five sisters, Judy, Joyce, Brenda, Dottie and Sharon; one brother, Craig Stubblefield.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Justin Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the Salvation Army, 2990 Trimble Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.