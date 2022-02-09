SEDALIA — Gary Leon Long, 74, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
He worked many years for Mayfield Machine and Tool before working for the Graves County School District driving a school bus from where he eventually retired. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Long and Arline Long Arnold.
He is survived by two children, Jeff L. Long of Metropolis, Illinois, and Angela D. Fairchild of Eldon, Missouri; one grandson, Wesley A. Honeycutt of Jefferson City, Missouri, and two great granddaughters, Paisley and Sylvia Honeycutt.
Friends may call Thursday, Feb 10, 2022, from 5 — 8 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to his children to help pay for funeral expenses due to his untimely death.
