Dr. Gary Lee McMillan, 81, known as “Pots” by his family and “Doc” or “Mac” by his friends and patients, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

Gary was born in Tad, West Virginia, on April 6, 1941, to the late James Cecil McMillan and Edna Thelneda Caincross McMillan. Gary was a graduate of Parkersburg High School where he was the quarterback of the football team, student body president, and an Eagle Scout. He was an honor graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Omicron Delta Kappa, and the National Society of Pershing Rifles. He was also a distinguished ROTC student, president of the student body, and served as the student assistant to the dean of men.

Service information

Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
9:00AM-10:00AM
Broadway United Methodist Church
701 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
Jul 30
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 30, 2022
10:00AM
Broadway United Methodist Church
701 Broadway
Paducah, KY 42001
