Dr. Gary Lee McMillan, 81, known as “Pots” by his family and “Doc” or “Mac” by his friends and patients, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
Gary was born in Tad, West Virginia, on April 6, 1941, to the late James Cecil McMillan and Edna Thelneda Caincross McMillan. Gary was a graduate of Parkersburg High School where he was the quarterback of the football team, student body president, and an Eagle Scout. He was an honor graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and was a member of Phi Eta Sigma, Omicron Delta Kappa, and the National Society of Pershing Rifles. He was also a distinguished ROTC student, president of the student body, and served as the student assistant to the dean of men.
In 1968, Gary graduated from West Virginia University’s School of Medicine. Following his rotating internship in 1969, he served for two years with the US Army as a flight surgeon in Vietnam. He served with honor during the Vietnam War and received eight air medals for flying over 400 hours of combat support. Later, he was a flight surgeon at Fort Monroe, Virginia, where he flew out of Langley Air Force Base. Thereafter, he began his Dermatological residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and was chief resident in his last year of training. While there, he also met his future wife, Lupe who was working as a pharmacy technician at Henry Ford Hospital.
Gary and Lupe moved to Paducah, in 1975, where Gary began his medical practice. He practiced Dermatology in Paducah until his retirement in 2011. While practicing, Gary served as president of the Kentucky Dermatological Society and as president of the McCracken County Medical Society. In addition, he was a frequent lecturer.
Gary enjoyed family time spent at his lake house, “Point Mac Quack”. Gary preferred to be outdoors and appreciated all of nature’s beauty. He was also an avid reader and never stopped learning. Gary was an active choir member at Broadway United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed visiting patients in retirement homes and delivering newspapers to the elderly.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Guadalupe “Lupe” Malvina Major McMillan and their two children, daughter, Ashlea McMillan, of Paducah, and son, Zachary “Zack” McMillan and daughter-in-law, Marra McMillan, of Paducah; three grandchildren, Max Canlas, Alex McMillan, and Sophie McMillan, of Paducah; sister, Betty Barrett, of Vienna, West Virginia; brother, Paul McMillan and sister-in-law Sylvia McMillan, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Penny McMillan, of Knoxville, Tennessee; nephews, Dr. Todd McMillan, Greg McMillan; niece, Monique McMillan, of Knoxville, Tennessee; niece, Jennifer Ridenhour of Vienna, West Virginia; niece, Laura Merritt of Washington, West Virginia; nephew, David Barrett of Hawthorne, Florida; nephew, John McMillan of La Crescenta, California; and niece, Christina Judson of Spring Hill, Tennessee. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis McMillan Moore and brother-in-law Dan Moore of Vienna, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Paul Barrett of Vienna, West Virginia; brother, Jim McMillan, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and niece Janet Barrett of Vienna, West Virginia.
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Gary L. McMillan will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Broadway United Methodist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Innovation Hub, Paducah City Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 2550, Paducah, Ky 42002; or Broadway United Methodist Church-Choir Ministry, 701 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001 (www.bumc-paducah.org).
Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah are in charge of arrangements. You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
