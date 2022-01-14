SMITHLAND — Gary L. York Sr., 68, of Smithland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. York worked at Commercial Janitorial Services in Marion, Illinois, of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his fiancé, Nelda Mattes of Smithland; three sons, Gary L. York II of St. Charles, David R. York of Cleveland, Ohio, Hunter L.C. York of Smithland; one daughter, Rachael Isabella York of Paducah; two brothers, Michael York of Smithland, Anthony “Tony” York of Paducah; three sisters, Susan Messmer of Paducah, Holly Greene of Paducah, Diane Orange of Paducah; two grandchildren, Gabriel York, Ryan York; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted Lee York and Imogene (Talbert) York.
Memorial services will be begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rob Ison officiating. There will be no burial.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
