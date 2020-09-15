Gary Lynn Johnson, 62, of Paducah, died on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Johnson attended Creative Enterprises in Paducah.
Surviving is a brother, Randy Johnson of Paducah; two sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Leon Johnson and Mary Ellen Young Johnson; and a brother.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mount Kenton Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Farmer officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
