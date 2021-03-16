GRAND RIVERS — Gary Hubbard, 72, of Grand Rivers, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
He was a retired lockmaster with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a member of Lake City Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Patricia Moneymaker Hubbard; a son, Charles “Chucky” Hubbard of Grand Rivers; three sisters, Dianna Copeland of Hickory, Cheryl Lowther of Kuttawa, and Debbie Phelps of Fredonia; two grandchildren, Laila Pearle Hubbard, Charlee Jo Hubbard; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sherry Lynn Hubbard; a sister; and a brother. His parents were Harvie Harrison and Freda Eva Watkins Hubbard.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers with Danny Belcher officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
