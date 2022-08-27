LA CENTER — Gary Grueninger, 80, of La Center, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at him home.

Gary worked for a number of years at the Illinois Department of Corrections and owned Eddie’s Pastries in Cairo, Illinois. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger years. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the VFW in Paducah. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

