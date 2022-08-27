LA CENTER — Gary Grueninger, 80, of La Center, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at him home.
Gary worked for a number of years at the Illinois Department of Corrections and owned Eddie’s Pastries in Cairo, Illinois. He loved to hunt and fish in his younger years. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the VFW in Paducah. He attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gary is survived by is wife, Margaret Grueninger; two sons, Mark (Michele) Grueninger and Kent (Joy) Grueninger; one sister, Judy (Wayne) Davis; eight grandchildren, Jocelyn, Nicholas, Claire, Matthew, Brad, Cameron, Shelby, and Isaac; three great-grandchildren, Luke, William, and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Gary in death are his parents, Edward and Lillian Grueninger.
A service for Gary will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Rev. Drew Gray officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Mounds City National Cemetery with military honors.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.