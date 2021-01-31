METROPOLIS, Ill. — Gary English, 76, of Metropolis, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating.
Gary was a United States Army veteran. He retired from Allied Chemical after 38 years and was a member of First Baptist Church Metropolis.
Gary is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marie English; one son, Chris English and wife Misty; two stepdaughters, Misti Crisel and Tina Benard and husband Jno; grandchildren, Laura Vaughn (Raymond), Emily English (Dustin), Kaci Douglas, Taylor Rader (Adam), Jay Benard, and Griffin Benard; great grandchildren, Keaton Douglas and Noah Vaughn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Peggy (Hogan) English; one son, Corey Don English.
Memorial contributions may be given in Gary’s name to Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Drive Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003 or First Baptist Church Metropolis, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mil
