METROPOLIS, Ill. — Gary E. Gray, 74, of Metropolis, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Emmerson officiating. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with military rites.
Gary was born on June 8, 1948, to Slim and Mel Gray. On Oct. 27, 1968, he married the love of his life, Sherry Barnhill. To this union they had a son, Darin and daughter, Heather.
Gary was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam. He worked as a chemist and retired from Honeywell and also retired from the company he owned, Gray’s Nutek Insulation. Gary was a hunter safety instructor, a Mason where he was a past grand master of the Metropolis Masonic Lodge, a member of Faith Lutheran Church and a faithful volunteer at Cope Food Bank. Gary had a love of antique vehicles and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. His favorite though, was his red 1950 Ford F1 Pick-up truck that he even snuck into his recent family photos. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who is going to be deeply missed.
Gary leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sherry Gray; daughter, Heather Deckard and husband Drew; five grandchildren, Addie Burkhead (Marshall), Kenzie Gray, Sadie Gray, Graycee Deckard and Daniel Deckard; great granddaughter, Whitley Burkhead; granddog, Bonnie Tate; sister, Joy Brey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Darin Gray; father, Slim Gray; mother, Mel Gray Davison; stepfather, James Red Davison; mother-in-law, Virginia Barnhill Jessing; and father-in-law, J.D. Barnhill.
A visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 6:15-8 p.m. at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with 6 p.m. Masonic rites.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given in Gary’s name to C.O.P.E., PO Box 761, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Burkhead, Tanner Kommer, Jeremy Barnhill, Brandon Barnhill, John Shelby, and Marvin Barnhill.
