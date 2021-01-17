MAYFIELD — Gary Don Hall, 73, of Mayfield, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 7:47 p.m. at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Born on July 26, 1947, in Mayfield, he was the son of Nick and Susie Hall. He graduated from Wingo High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and a 34-year retiree of General Tire in Mayfield. He professed his faith in our Lord during Vietnam, and he was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed cleaning up cars, riding motorcycles, jet skis, driving his corvettes with Four Rivers Vette Club, and attending all activities with his children and grandchildren.
He was the husband of 51 years to Sue Hughes Hall of Mayfield; his union was blessed with two sons, Greg (Sandra) Hall of Paducah and Chad (Mindy) Hall of Mayfield; four grandchildren, Justin (Meagan) Hall, Jordan (Clayton) Heath, Ty Hall, and Briar Hall; one great-granddaughter, Ellie Jo Heath; one sister, Brenda (Jerry) Oakley of Gallatin, Tennessee.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Hall; one sister, Sherry Johnson; his parents, Nick and Susie Waggoner Hall.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. and Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Pottsville Cemetery. Friends may call after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hughes, Michael Dowdy, Patrick Price, Andrew Price, Justin Hall, Zach Lyell, Clayton Heath, Ty Hall, and Briar Hall.
