BARDWELL — Gary Daniel Elder, 62, of Bardwell, died at 2:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church. He worked and attended J.U. Kevil for several years. He loved his family, his hats, his care-bears, his trucks, and TV especially the old shows.
Mr. Elder is survived by his six sisters, Ruth Ann (Wayne) Higdon, of Fancy Farm, Betty (Ray) Campbell, of Arizona, Margaret Cole of Columbus, Helen (Larry) Sullivan, of Mayfield, Donna (Dennis) Pilcher, of Iowa, and Debra (Donnie) Caldwell, of Hickory; his six brothers, Lyndal (Carolyn) Elder of California, Rudy Elder of Kevil, Michael (Ruth) Elder of St. Charles, Mark Elder of Fancy Farm, Philip (Evie) Elder of Fancy Farm, and Larry (Sherry) Elder of Fancy Farm; several nieces & nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Dot Kilcoyne; his parents, Charles & Aline Elder.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.