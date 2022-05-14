Gary D. Dassing, 80, of Metropolis, passed away at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. David Deem officiating.
Gary had previously owned and operated along with his father the Standard Oil station in Brookport before going to work at Electric Energy, Inc. where he retired in 2000 as a maintenance mechanic. He was an avid fisherman and Nascar fan, who also enjoyed gardening, home projects, watching westerns and NASCAR races. He was a mason and a member of St. John Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping with the annual ice cream social.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Wynne-Dassing; daughters, Shannon Patterson and husband Sean and Kristal Romaine; son, Wesley Dassing; grandchildren, Camille Dassing, Chase Patterson, Cole Patterson, and Taryn Rose Romaine; sisters, Janna Middleton and husband Michael and Jeannie Carr and husband Tim; brothers, Eric Dassing, Darryl Dassing and wife Laura, and Adrian Dassing; several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Union W. and Virgie May (Kommer) Dassing; first wife of 50 years, Joyce (Volle) Dassing; son-in-law, Ricky L. Romaine; sister, Grena Dee Eickholz.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Gary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or St. John Lutheran Church, 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Gary’s family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Staton, Dr. Kenneth Ford, Dr. Robert Flint, Mercy Health Hospice, Caring Angels Agency with a special thanks to Stacey Bremer for the wonderful care they provided to him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
