MT. EDEN — On August 31, 2020, Gary Charles Paulsen, 62, left his earthly home and arrived in his heavenly home at approximately 7:30 a.m., just minutes after “Declaring that he felt fine and to stop worrying.”
Gary was born in McComb, Mississippi, to Maurine Stone Paulsen and Charles G. Paulsen. At the age of eight, his family moved to Paducah, Kentucky. He attended Andrew Jackson Elementary, Brazelton Junior High, and Paducah Tilghman High School. In high school, he played football (1976 State Champs) and wrestled for the Big Blue Tornado. He cherished those memories as well as the friendships he acquired through those activities.
Gary also enjoyed camping and nature which helped him to excel in the Boy Scouts. In 1975, he received his God and Country Award as well as obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. As his Eagle Scout community project, he reorganized and cataloged the library at Trinity Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
Gary loved his animals, especially dogs. He had many furry companions in his lifetime. He was an “old” car enthusiast, particularly Chryslers. When others saw a rusted pile of junk, Gary saw a treasure that needed to be polished. As one friend stated, “Now he and his dad can fix all the Chrysler products in heaven!” And for Gary, that is heaven.
Gary graduated from Paducah Tilghman in 1976 ranking 26th in a class of nearly 400. A fact he delighted infrequently reminded his sister whose ranking was not as high and in a smaller class. He attended Paducah Community College and Murray State University majoring in art. He was blessed with a natural talent and enjoyed his artistic endeavors.
He was a member of Mt. Eden Christian Church prior to his last year’s conversion to the Christian denomination; he was a Southern Baptist for 61 years. He began his personal daily walk with Jesus at
the age of eleven.
Gary was a “jack of all trades” throughout his life, finding particular joy when working with technology. A few years ago when health problems appeared, he retired to spend more time with Kathy and Mika.
Gary is survived by his bride of 26 years, Kathy Wilder Paulsen of Mt. Eden, Kentucky; one daughter, Courtney Mayhew of Ventura, California; mother, Maurine Paulsen of Kevil, Kentucky; sister, Melinda Jenkins (Mike) of West Paducah, Kentucky; nieces, Lindsay Jenkins Thorn of Paducah, Kentucky, and Taylor Jenkins of Rosiclaire, Illinois; great-nephew, Charles Thorn of Paducah, Kentucky; 25 first cousins, numerous aunts and uncles, and dear members of his wife’s family. He was met in heaven by his father and furry friends, Blonde, Coco, and several Pennys.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Eden Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. The family asks in lieu of flowers, a donation can be given to Mt. Eden Christian Church, 12241 Mt. Eden Rd. Mt. Eden, Kentucky 40046.
