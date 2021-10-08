BENTON —- Gary Allen Borders, 71 of Benton, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mr. Borders was a native of Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was a graduate of Livingston Central High School and a retired department supervisor with the Ford Motor Company. He was an affiliate member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1084 in Benton.
He is survived by two daughters, Regina (Larry) Bazan of Westland, Michigan, and Nicole (Nick) Belmont, of Wayne, Michigan; one son, Stephen (Nicole) Borders, of Wayne, Michigan; two brothers, David Borders and Ricky Borders, both of Benton; two sisters, Brenda Borders, of Benton, and Pam (Steven) Will, of California; and 11 grandchildren.
Mr. Borders was preceded in death by his parents, Audie “Jack” Borders and Dorothy Dean (Humes) Borders.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West Fifth Street, Benton. Rev. Steve Reed will officiate and interment will follow in Scott’s Chapel Cemetery in Smithland.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the funeral home.
