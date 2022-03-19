On March 15, 2022, Garth William Spees went home peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father. In his life, Garth served his nation as a member of the United States Air Force. After his time in the Air Force, he owned and operated his business, Reliable Upholstery, and also worked for Ingersoll Rand. Garth also served as a deacon at Hardmoney Baptist Church for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed working many years at the National Quilt Museum of Paducah. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, spending time outdoors, and helping others. Above all else, Garth had a kind heart.
Garth is survived by his wife, Louise Spees; his children, Teresa Hines, Donna Gail Ingram, Jessica Wood, and Brandon Neal Spees; his sister, Jeanette King; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Garth is preceded in death by his parents, Garth and Ola Mae Spees; his children, Karen Suzanne Spees and Donald Whitney Ingram; his siblings, H.A. Spees, Howell T. Spees, and Jeretta Followell.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Garth will be laid to rest at Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Strong will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Quilt Museum of Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
