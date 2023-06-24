Dr. Garry R. Bice, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Canton, New York, to the late George Franklin Bice and Francis Waldo Bice.

Garry was a retired Professor from Oklahoma State University and had previously taught at University of Vermont, The Ohio State University, and University of Tennessee. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cornell University and his PhD from The Ohio State University. He began his career teaching high school Agriculture and went on to teach and do research in vocational administration, curriculum, and education. Garry and his wife, Juanita, contracted with the U.S. government to train state vocational education administrators as well as conduct similar projects with the federal government of Brazil. He was an active member of the American/Oklahoma Vocational Associations.

