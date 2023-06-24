Dr. Garry R. Bice, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Canton, New York, to the late George Franklin Bice and Francis Waldo Bice.
Garry was a retired Professor from Oklahoma State University and had previously taught at University of Vermont, The Ohio State University, and University of Tennessee. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cornell University and his PhD from The Ohio State University. He began his career teaching high school Agriculture and went on to teach and do research in vocational administration, curriculum, and education. Garry and his wife, Juanita, contracted with the U.S. government to train state vocational education administrators as well as conduct similar projects with the federal government of Brazil. He was an active member of the American/Oklahoma Vocational Associations.
Garry was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church of Paducah. He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. He loved gardening, woodworking, and caring for the birds and deer in his yard. There was never a Christmas that he didn’t play Santa to his family. But his richest blessings were to offer an encouraging word and meet a practical need to his family and friends.
The family extends heart-felt appreciation to all of the medical staff who took such good care of Garry, especially the precious caregivers for the last five years at Fresenius Kidney Care and The Wound Care Center.
Garry is survived by his wife, Dr. Juanita Wallace Bice; daughters, Becky (George) Ashe of Knoxville, Tennessee, Linda Batey of St. Petersburg, Florida, Julie Wallace (Stephen) Thomas of Delray Beach, Florida, and Jill Wallace (Michael) Thompson of Louisville; son, Dr. Jeff (Cecilia) Wallace of Paducah; sister-in-law Judy Brand of Paducah; sisters, Nancy Bell of New York and Sonja Wolfe of North Carolina; brother, Norman Bice, of New York; 11 grandchildren, Buck Ashe, Will (Alessandra) Thomas, Sarah Jo (Greg) Davis, John Thomas, Emily (Marshall) Dillon, Olivia (Shane) Ruckstuhl, Tyler (Anna) Wallace, Grant Wallace, John (Emily) Thompson, Mark (Emilee) Thompson, and Morgan Batey; five great grandchildren, Jack Dillon, Oliver Thomas, Ailee Jo Davis, Roeby Thompson, and Briggs Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five sisters, Cheryl Madlin, Janet Shatraw, Lillian Masters, Maxine Davis, and Sandie Tynan; brother, Gig Bice; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, with Dr. Jeff Wallace and Dr. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lone Oak First Baptist Church Mission Fund or Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
