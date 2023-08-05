Garry Edwin Hicks, 69, of West Paducah, passed away at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Garry was born on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 1953, in Murray to Ralphly and Ruby Hicks. He enjoyed yard work, Nascar and hunting. He was a skilled handyman who could fix anything. Garry loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife of 16 years, Donna Janice Lovelace Hicks; his daughters, Susan Caporali (Dominico) of Benton, Ada Michelle Campbell (Kyle) of Hopkinsville, Kristy Kerns (Willie) of Calvert City, Melissa Vickers of Chickamauga, Georgia, and Anita LeVan (Jeff) of Benton; his sisters, Kathy Thompson (Jimmy) of Benton, Eva Logsdon (Terry) of Paducah, Joyce Spain of McKenzie, Tennessee; his brothers, Larry Hicks (Shirley) and David Hicks (Lynn), all of Benton; his grandchildren, Ocean, Alexandria, Wraith and Francesca Caporali, Hannah and Andrew Thorson, Emily Campbell, Tyler and Morgan McCuloy, Brooke Kerns.
Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his parents, Ralphly Howell Hicks and Ruby Irene Eldridge Hicks; his sisters, Ann Henson and Janice Hicks; and his brothers, Dan, James, Tommy and Ralph Hicks.
A casual celebration of Garry’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Mike Miller Park Community Building in Draffenville.
Arrangements were handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
