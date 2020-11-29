TILINE — Gale Burdette Whetstone (Tick), 86, of Tiline, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Whetstone is survived by three children, Richard G. Whetstone, Dana M. Kolb, and Lisa R. Bone; a brother, Wayne Whetstone of Spencerville, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Faye (Guess) Whetstone. His parents were Marvel Alonzo and Helen Armenta Whetstone.
A private graveside service will be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either Tiline Cemetery Fund, care of Carroll Walker, 750 Sugar Creek Road, Grand Rivers, KY 42045; or to Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter, 24 Just-A-Mere Road, Marion, KY 42064.
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
