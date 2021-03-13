CUNNINGHAM — Gale Dwain “Lefty” Cullen, 78, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Gale was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Mary Lamb Cullen. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Cullen; daughters, Marcy Cullen McCool, Janet (Sean) Amend, Kelly (Steve) Brown, and Laura Becker (fiancé Neil Reitz), all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Logan McCool, Morgan McCool, Ashley (Clay) McManus, Brooke Watts, Miranda Troup, Hunter Conley, Chase (Emma) Conley; two great-grandsons, Bo McManus and Watts McManus; brother, Donald (Andrea) Cullen of Kelso, Washington; sister, Thena (Ron) Smith of Coronado, California; one nephew, Greg (Jill) Cullen of West Richland, Washington; two nieces, Terry (Ed) Johnson of Kelso, Washington, and Malissa Gail (Missy) Hamilton (Sean Reid) of Alexandria, Virginia.
Gale grew up in Paducah and graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School. He went to work for International Paper Company in Chicago, Illinois, and then transferred to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to help start up the new International Paper Company plant being built in Murfreesboro. After 20 years he left IPC to form his own corrugated box company, i.e. Specialty Box Company in Murfreesboro. After dissolving his company, he moved back to his farm in Lowes. He then went to work for the Graves County Board of Education at Symsonia School until he retired.
An avid golfer, Gale spent many hours on courses around Murfreesboro and also on courses throughout the south traveling with his golfing buddies. He was a member of Mars Hill Masonic Lodge, Christiana, Tennessee, and Al Menah Shrine Temple, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Murfreesboro Moose Lodge.
Gale wanted a small memorial service; however, he would undoubtedly appreciate a get-together of family and friends afterward thereby raising a glass of your favorite beverage in his honor. The family expresses heartfelt thanks and appreciation to his dearly devoted friends and golfing buddies, David Whitlock and Rev. Dave Hendon, for their support in recent years.
As with us all, Gale’s life had its ups and downs. His family thinks that at the end, he would describe his life with the same zesty words he used on a daily basis: “I Did It My Way” and “Just Onnneeeeee More.”
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on March 20, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dave Hendon and David Whitlock officiating. Masonic service to be held at the start of service by Mars Hill Lodge #129 from Christina, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Symsonia Elementary School, 11730 KW-131, Symsonia, KY 42082 or Ballard County Country Club, 2145 La Center Road, La Center, KY 42056, where he also worked and spent numerous happy hours playing golf.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
