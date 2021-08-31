Gail Vance, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the River Haven Nursing Home. Gail was of Baptist faith, an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan, loved animals especially her dogs. She was a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly).
Survivors include one daughter, Terry Bowerman and husband, Kenneth, of Paducah; one son, Kevin Criswell of Atlanta, Georgia; two stepsons, Doug Vance and David Vance; two grandchildren, Clara Dickerson and James Andrew Bowerman; four great-grandchildren, Garyn Redfern, Reva Redfern, Gary Redfern and Aaron Warren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were husband, Jack Vance; parents, Andrew Terry and Clara M. Yancy Terry; one great- granddaughter, Savannah Redfern; one sister and one brother.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dennis Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.