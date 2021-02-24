Gail B. Carder, 67, passed away peacefully at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.
Mrs. Carder was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 10, 1953, to the late Howard and Lorraine Tackett. She attended Thurston High School where she graduated class of 1971. After she moved to Kentucky, she became a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended college to pursue a career as a Certified Scrub Technologist (CST). She was employed by Western Baptist Hospital until 1984 when she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
She enjoyed watching TV, her favorites included The Property Brothers, Law & Order SVU and Everybody Loves Raymond. But Gail’s greatest love was being Nana to her five grandchildren. She will be remembered for her feisty personality, her strength in the face of adversity and that she never met a stranger. She had a beautiful heart, charming smile, and quite frankly, was a “hoot and a half.” Everyone she met was made better just by knowing her.
Gail is survived by her two daughters, Laura Thompson (Marshall) of Paducah and Lindsey Flood (Chris) of Paducah; three stepchildren, Terri Cathey of Paducah, Tim Carder (Angie) of Boaz and Cindy Cruse (Steven) of Boaz; one brother, Ralph Tackett of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Emma Thompson (5), Eleanor Thompson (2), Madelyn Flood (11), Lydia Flood (9), and Scarlett Flood (7 months); and her special care giver, Shelly Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Carder, whom she was married to for 30 wonderful years and her loving parents, Howard and Lorraine Tackett.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Sloan officiating. Burial will follow at Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.