BOAZ — Gail A. Thompson, 74, of Boaz, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Gail was a retired union millwright from Local 1076 and a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his motorcycles. He was of the Christian faith.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Thompson of Boaz; one son, Clay (Brandy) Thompson of Hickory; one brother, David (Joni) Thompson of Paducah; three grandchildren, Jayden Thompson, Clayton Thompson, and Nathan Thompson all of Hickory.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Thompson, and his parents, Forrest and Alpha Thompson.
Graveside services will be at 1 pm. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with the David Gossum officiating.
Friends may donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance fund at Baptist Health Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
