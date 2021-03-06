MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Freida Adams Pendergrass, 93, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stones River Manor Senior Living Center in Murfreesboro.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita Gail Wisehart; two grandchildren, Celena Marshall and Loren Wisehart; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Rayburn Pendergrass; a sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Lon and Effie Adams.
A private family graveside service will be held outdoors at the Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Coldwater Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o Dan Bazzell, 374 Darnell Road, Farmington, KY 42040.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
