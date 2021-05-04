Freida Nel Moss, 98, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born in Boaz on October 23, 1922, to the late Gordon Ford and Mary Pearl Hughes Ford. Freida was the co-owner and operator of General Radio and Television and during WWII she worked at the Munitions Plant in Viola. She was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church where she worked in the church library and was a member of the Western Baptist Hospital Auxiliary. Freida always loved music and sung in trios and quartets all during grade school, high school and college.
She is survived by her three daughters, Nancy Moss Wilkins, Brenda Moss Dublin and Bonnie Moss, all of Paducah; three grandchildren, John David (Theresa) Wilkins, Ryan Doom and Ashley Doom; four great-grandchildren, Shannon Wilkins, Jacob Wilkins, Sarah Kate Wilkins and Owen DeVinney.
Freida was preceded in death by her husband of 70 plus years, J.B. “Bonds” Moss; sister, Lois Smith; brother, J.T. Ford, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Jamie Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within the church at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
